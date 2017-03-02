Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology To Open Two Queens Locations

Share 0

Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology, a Long Island-based firm, is expanding its offices to Queens in 2017.

The firm plans to have its 7,000- square-foot office open in Laurelton at 231-35 Merrick Blvd. by this summer. Another 8,000-square-foot location at 213-02 Northern Blvd. in Bayside that used to be occupied by Party City is planned to open by December of this year. Both locations are leased.

The two locations will bring approximately 40 to 50 jobs to the area and be open seven days a week. The Bayside location will be the company’s 24th location.

Mark Fisher, a spokesman for Zwanger-Pesiri, said that the firm also intends to open a couple of more locations in Queens in the future, but it is not ready to announce them yet.

Dr. Steven Mendelsohn said the new locations will feature three MRI units, a pet scan, CAT scan, mammography, X-ray and ultrasound.

“We’re putting in the latest, most modern equipment,” Mendelsohn said. “Hopefully, it will provide accessible radiology that is very high quality and convenient for everyone.”

He said that an exact opening date for the Bayside location has yet to be determined.

“We’ve already started construction and we’re hoping it will open by December, but it’s hard to know,” Mendelsohn said.

Mendelsohn said that accommodating patients’ personal schedules will be of the utmost importance at his Queens locations.

“We hope to create a very fast turnaround time in the office,” he said. “To keep people waiting is stealing their time. I want to have a patient come in, be in the exam room within 10 minutes and then be out in 20 minutes.”

He also wants the results from examinations to be returned quickly.

“The new offices will have turnaround times for the studies as fast as two hours and have them available online for the patient,” he said.

Mendolsohn added that the firm will have people on site who speak the languages and have paperwork reflecting the languages of the communities they serve.

“There is a large population of people in Queens that are underserved,” Mendelsohn recently told the Queens Tribune. “With the opening of this new facility, the residents of that community will now be able to receive the same services provided at our other 22 locations.”

Zwanger-Pesiri began its practice out of the home of Dr. Jerome Zwanger in 1958 following his partnership with Dr. E.J. Pesiri in 1953. The original site stands to this day. The practice has grown by 20 locations since Mendelsohn took over the practice in 1992.

