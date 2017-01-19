February 02, 2017
HEADLINES
Words Matter

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. Crystal

    Very well-stated and true. Hoping Congress will detain him when he gets an idea in his head to impulsively make these executive orders which negatively effect millions of Americans.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright 2016 Queens Tribune - 150-50 14th Rd., Whitestone, NY 11357 - (718) 357-7400 - Site by Indigo Business Solutions