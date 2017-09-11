Woodside Street Co-naming Honors 9/11 Hero, Vietnam Vet

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

In the wake of the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, elected officials and Woodside residents honored a Vietnam veteran and 9/11 first-responder during a street co-naming ceremony last weekend.

More than 200 people turned out on Saturday at the corner of 31st Avenue and 54th Street for a ceremony to honor a 9/11 first responder. U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-Jackson Heights), Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth), FDNY Queens Borough Commander Ed Baggott and Alan Feuer, commander of American Legion Post 1936, took part in the ceremony.

Lanza had served in the U.S. Navy during his youth in the Vietnam War and was later a FDNY firefighter for 28 years. On 9/11, he rushed to the World Trade Center, where he helped pull out 16 survivors from the “miracle stairwell.”

Lanza also worked with the Wounded Warrior Project, assisted the widows and children of fallen FDNY comrades and served as the commander of American Legion Post 1836 in his Boulevard Gardens co-op.

In April, Lanza died from 9/11-related cancer.

“On behalf of the Lanza Family, we want to thank everyone involved for this wonderful tribute and honor bestowed upon Jimmy Lanza,” said Marian and Stephanie Pennachio, who are the sister and niece of Lanza. “He will never be forgotten. Every time a person looks up and sees this street sign, he will be remembered. He was a genuine American hero and we are so very proud of all his accomplishments. He truly was a gift from God and lived his whole life helping others. He taught us well and now it is up to us to carry on his legacy. Rest in peace Jimmy Lanza, our hero.”

Constantinides had pushed to co-name the intersection of 31st Avenue and 54th Street after Lanza—and the measure was unanimously passed by the City Council earlier this year.

“I am proud to recognize Jimmy Lanza’s memory with this street co-naming,” said Constantinides. “We honor Jimmy’s service in the Navy and at FDNY, especially his assistance at the World Trade Center. His legacy of selflessness and devotion to his community serve as a role model for our entire city through this co-naming.”

