Woodhaven Honors Residents

Members of the Woodhaven Residents Block Association celebrated their honorees of the year last Saturday at the annual fundraiser. From left to right: Steve Forte; Arlene Annunziata; Julio Echeverri, Health Max Pharmacy — Business of the Year honoree; Brent Dearing, Health Max Pharmacy — Business of the Year honoree; Janet Forte; Josephine Wendell — Woman of the Year honoree; Richard Kaiser — Man of the Year honoree; WRBA President Martin Colberg; Janet Chan-Smith; Vance Barbour; Giedra Kregzdys; and Alex Blenkinsopp