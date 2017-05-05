Women Empowerment Facility Opens In Woodside

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A new facility that aims to develop the minds, bodies and businesses of women throughout the borough opened in Woodside in late April.

The Project Life Center, located at 38-02 61st Street, opened its doors on April 22 and its founders, Sarah Rabenou and Zsuzsi Tass, held a ceremony with community members and local dignitaries.

“We are so excited about the opening of Project Life Center and our full roster of classes now being offered,” Rabenou said. “Project Life Center offers a communal space unlike any other where women are encouraged to uplift one another. By inspiring positive change, physically, mentally and emotionally, we are confident Project Life Center will become a pillar of support for women in the Queens community.”

The Project Life Center is a membership based center that primarily caters to women but also offers classes for men.

Some of the workshops the facility offers include Pilates, teen parenting 101 and a business development program for women.

Membership at Project Life Center costs $20 a week or $75 a month for unlimited access to all the spaces, classes and workshops. A first time rate of $10 is offered for a regular trial class. For those who can only attend one class per week, there is a class rate of $30 per month that covers four classes in one series for that month. “Wednesday Mensday” membership will also cost $30 per month. Some special events on Friday and Saturday evenings are open to non-members.

The full class schedule is now available on the website. For more information on Project Life Center, visit projectlifecenter.com