Woman Falls To Her Death In Flushing During Raid

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A woman fell to her death on Saturday night after police attempted to gain access to an apartment in Flushing, police said.

The Queens North Vice Enforcement Division—which investigates human trafficking, prostitution and internet crimes against children—conducted an operation on 40th Road around 7:30 p.m.

As they attempted to gain access to a third-floor apartment, officers outside the building witnessed a 38-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, fall from a window and land on the sidewalk, causing severe trauma to her head and body.

EMS workers rushed the woman to Booth Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead the following day.

The investigation is ongoing.