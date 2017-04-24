Woman Dies In South Ozone Park Accident

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

An off-duty New York Police Department officer is allegedly responsible for the death of a 22-year-old woman in South Ozone Park following a vehicular collision on the Van Wyck Expressway.

Police say that at 4:04 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a collision in the vicinity of Rockaway Boulevard and the Van Wyck Expressway in the confines of the 113th Precinct. Upon arrival, officers discovered three victims inside a 2004 Honda— a 20-year-old man in the front passenger seat, a 21-year-old woman in the rear seat and a 22-year-old woman in the driver’s seat. All three had sustained traumatic injuries.

The three victims were removed from the scene and transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The driver, later identified as Vanessa Raghubar, of Elmont, was pronounced dead Monday morning. Her sister, identified as Maria Raghubar, is in critical condition.

After a preliminary investigation, police were allegedly able to link 32-year-old Neville Smith to the fatal car crash. Smith is an officer working out of the Detectives Bronx Bureau. He allegedly rear-ended the Honda in his Mercedes Benz while driving southbound on the Van Wyck. The collision caused the Honda to hit a tree and a light pole before stopping in the right lane.

Smith was arrested Sunday at 6:14 a.m., but is currently at Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. The officer has been charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, assault, driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breathalyzer test.

Police said that the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating the crash.