Woman Brutally Robbed In Astoria

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

An Astoria woman is suffering from serious injuries after she was brutally robbed Tuesday morning, police said.

The 35-year-old woman was returning to her home near 31st Drive and 21st Street when she was followed into the building’s elevator by a man described as a black man in his 30s, who is approximately five-feet-eight-inches and 190 lbs. wearing a black t-shirt.

When she got off the elevator on the fifth floor, the man pulled her back in, held her in a chokehold and punched her, breaking both her cheek bone and nose.

According to police reports, he took off with her purse, which they found emptied out on the first floor of the victim’s building.

The victim was taken to New York Hospital/Queens for treatment.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com