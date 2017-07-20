Without Quorum, Roundtable Still Tackles Issues

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The Aviation Roundtable met for the second time since passing its bylaws on July 12 and again failed to meet the “50 percent, plus one” attendance requirement for a quorum, prompting discussion about changes to the rules.

The roundtable, which was created via an order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is a body of local stakeholders who gather to discuss issues for communities surrounding New York City’s major airports—especially around the issue of airplane noise.

But the roundtable has had a checkered history of infighting and speed bumps, and recently those have included attendance.

Without a quorum, defined as “50 percent, plus one” of all members, the body cannot vote on any decisions, and achieving a quorum has not been a reliable occurrence. A representative for U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) at the July 12 meeting proposed reviewing membership to the roundtable based on attendance. Some in the room agreed.

“Once we start reviewing the documentation and we find out that people are on this list and they never ever show up, they are bouncing our numbers out the window and making all our work here pretty futile,” said recording secretary John Kelly.

Co-Chairwoman Barbara Brown said that it was only the second full roundtable meeting since the bylaws were passed and that it was “premature to talk about dumping people.” She agreed that there needed to be continued outreach to voting members about meetings.

But the only item requiring a vote at Wednesday’s meeting was approving the minutes from its February meeting, which was tabled due to a lack of attendance. The roundtable still addressed other business—including membership issues, the discussion of a budget and updates on airport redevelopment.

Stacey Gilbert, of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, informed the roundtable that Bill Heisman, of the Aviation Development Corporation, would serve as a facilitator for the roundtable on a trial basis. Due to previous dysfunction at roundtable meetings, some members—most notably state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside)—had called for a facilitator to help run the meetings.

Members of the roundtable also asked about the possibility of a budget for the group moving forward.

“The New York Community Aviation Roundtable was established under a directive from Gov. Cuomo,” Warren Schreiber, co-chairman of the roundtable, said. “I can’t believe that his intent was for us to be established, have this roundtable and then be on our own without any kind of funding, any type of resources.”

Schreiber added that the roundtable was in need of support services to do mailings and printing and organize agendas and minutes.

“Part of [Heisman’s] responsibility will be helping [the roundtable] to prepare a budget, which then they can discuss with the Port Authority, so we can discuss what that dollar figure would be,” Gilbert said.

Members planned to look at how other roundtables around the country organized their budgets in order to shape New York’s.

Gilbert also updated members on the redevelopment at John F. Kennedy Airport. She said that the plan, which is aiming to improve the roadways, accessibility, amenities and more, is “still very preliminary.”

“The Port Authority, in February, within our capital plan, authorized $1 billion towards the redevelopment, which would apply towards some infrastructure, so that the airport is prepared for when we are ready to move forward with the actual redevelopment process,” she said.

A couple of roundtable members expressed concerns, telling Gilbert that they hope the roundtable will be consulted when plans begin to be drawn up so that community feedback will be considered.

Assemblyman Edward Braunstein (D-Bayside) confronted a Port Authority representative regarding the LaGuardia redevelopment, asking if a huge monetary contribution of $3.6 billion from Delta Airlines could lead to their having leverage in removing the “perimeter rule,” which puts some restrictions on certain flights going in and out of the airport and is supported by advocates combating airport noise. He asked if there was any conversations to that effect.

“Not that I’m aware of,” the representative said.