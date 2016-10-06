Wisest Choice This Season In New York Real Estate: Jamaica, Queens

Share 0

If you are looking to invest in real estate and New York looks interesting, put Jamaica, Queens, and surrounding neighborhoods at the top of your list in 2016.

Up-and-coming neighborhoods in this area are showing up in real estate industry sites like StreetEasy and sought-after real estate destination shows on HGTV. A diverse middle class is attractive to young professionals and those looking for a mix of the hottest foody spots, eclectic artwork, family-friendly parks and schools. In fact, The Wall Street Journal just named this area the hottest NYC spot this year.

Top reasons why Jamaica, Queens, is the hottest find today:

1. Diversity in the middle class is opening up doors to entrepreneurial business investments and ventures.

2. Trendy restaurants and nightlife are bringing in young professionals.

3. Families feel safe and welcome. Residential areas have a traditional feel with parks and schools.

4. It is attractive to people in all walks of life. Families, young professionals and world travelers all want to live there.

5. A perfect mix of residential and commercial is key to balancing work and family life all in one location.

6. Projections for future development are strong indicators that Jamaica is trending toward middle to upper-middle class.

7. Investor tipping points find these particular neighborhoods still affordable enough now for a sound investment in future profits.

8. Worldwide audiences are taking a closer look at shows like HGTV’s “Selling New York.”

Take a closer look, do your research and trust the experts. You will find Jamaica, Queens, to be a wise choice. Invest now while there is still room to invest.

Samia Farah is director of sales at Greiner-Maltz Investment Properties.