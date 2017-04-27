Willets Pt. Oral Arguments Heard In Court

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The New York State Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on Tuesday regarding the city’s appeal of a 2014 decision that halted plans to build a mega mall in the Citi Field parking lot at Willets Point.

The lawsuit, which was filed by state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) and several other civic groups, argued that the proposed site was part of city parkland and that the city would need to seek approval from the state legislature to build a private entity—such as a mall. The argument centers on a 1961 law that allowed Shea Stadium to be built at the site. Avella’s lawsuit successfully argued that the law stipulates that the land be used as parkland associated with the stadium—now Citi Field—and not a mall.

The court’s eventual decision could determine the future of Willets Point, which has been uncertain since the city first considered plans to revive the mostly industrial area in 2008. What followed was a saga of legal battles as stakeholders have called for differing proposals for the area. The “Willets West” mall, as the city’s current proposal is known, has been opposed by Avella as well as local community and civic groups, such as the East Elmhurst Corona Alliance.

On Tuesday, lawyers for the city, state and Queens Development Group—which would oversee the proposed project—argued before a panel of six judges that the mall served a public good beyond its private purposes of a mall, citing public, freely accessible spaces, such as a rooftop garden.

Additionally, lawyers argued that the Willets Point industrial site is in desperate need of cleanup and environmental remediation, which could be completed while building the mall.

Avella, who attended the hearing, told the Queens Tribune that he was “on the verge of tears listening to the city and state reps in collusion with the developers.”

“It’s just disgraceful that the government that was supposed to defend the people and represents the interests of the people in defending parkland is in bed with the developers to get rid of parkland for no good reason,” he said.

Avella added that he felt confident; the judges, he said, asked the developers tough questions, leading him to believe they were skeptical of the lawyers’ arguments.

Meanwhile, former Councilman Hiram Monserrate, the East Elmhurst Corona Alliance, the Black Institute and members of the Queens Civic Congress have continued a push, criticizing Mayor de Blasio for the Willets West plan, and accusing him of abandoning a 2008 plan that guaranteed 1,925 units of affordable housing, an 850-seat public school and new access ramps to the Van Wyck Expressway. The new plan, the groups argue, provides “contractual escape clauses” that could allow the developer to opt out of constructing housing.

The groups held a rally outside City Hall last week, led by Monserrate. They also came out to rally at the courthouse this week.

In a statement, mayoral spokeswoman Melissa Grace disagreed with the notion that support for the Willets West appeal meant a betrayal of promises for affordable housing.

“From the get-go, we’ve continued to push the development team to accelerate the delivery of affordable housing,” Grace said. “The city joined the appeal as an act of good faith as part of those talks, and to defend the broader city land-use rules, which are not at issue in the earlier decision, but were likely to arise once an appeal was heard.”

Councilmember Julissa Ferreras-Copeland (D-East Elmhurst), who has been criticized for supporting Willets West, argued that she has been fighting for affordable housing, schools and other resources at the site.

“My community urgently needs these resources and we cannot continue to wait,” she said. “I look forward to finally moving ahead with a plan that puts this area of Queens to its highest and best use.”