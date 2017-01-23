Queens Museum Vows “He Will Not Divide Us”

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Marking President Donald Trump’s first days as the commander-in-chief of the United States, numerous protests have taken place across the nation since his inauguration on Friday.

While celebrities are leading protests, rallies and movements in their respective states, actor Shia LaBeouf took a stand at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. Displayed on a wall outside of MOMI are the words, “He Will Not Divide Us,” with a camera underneath it.

This interactive display allows any visitor to the site to chant the mantra “He Will Not Divide Us” into the camera as many times as they choose. The free display – led by LaBeouf and actor Jaden Smith – started last Friday at 9 a.m. and will last until the end of Trump’s presidency.

“This is a participatory art piece, people are free to respond to it as they wish,” said a spokeswoman for MOMI. “The message ‘He Will Not Divide Us’ was carefully chosen. In the words of the statement on the website for the work, the phrase ‘acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.’”

Unlike the other displays at the MOMI, “He Will Not Divide Us” is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In addition, it will be live streamed on hewillnotdivide.us. Thus far, according to the spokeswoman, there has been a steady stream of participants from Friday, Jan. 20 through today.

Although the purpose of the movement is for inclusiveness, a video has gone viral from the live stream showing LaBeouf screaming “He Will Not Divide Us” in a Trump supporter’s face.

