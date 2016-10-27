Here Is Who’s Running In Your Neighborhood

Share 1

12th Senate District

State Sen. Jose Peralta (D-Elmhurst), who has been serving New York State Senate District 13 for six years, is running against Republican Jesus Gonzalez to keep his seat.

State Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), who has been serving New York State District 12 for five years, is running against Republican Marvin R. Jeffcoat to keep his seat.

16th Senate District

Incumbent state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) will face off against a newcomer, Carlos G. Giron, a public relations and marketing consultant who has previously worked for Major League Soccer and CONCACAF. Giron is running on the Republican, Conservative and Reform party lines.

11th Senate District

Incumbent state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) will seek re-election against Republican Mark Cipolla, a political newcomer and former prosecutor.

25th Assembly District

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) will face off against newcomer Usman Ali-Chohan, a student at St. John’s University.

6th Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens) is running against newcomer and Republican Danniel Maio, co-owner of the Identity Maps Company.

Incumbent state Sen. Joe Addabbo (D-Howard Beach) is running against Republican Mike Conigliaro, real estate attorney in Middle Village.

Assembly District 23

Democrat Stacy Pheffer-Amato is running against Republican Alan Zwirn in Assembly District 23 after Assemblyman Phil Goldfeder (D-Rockaway Park) announced his retirement in June. Pheffer-Amato spent 10 years working for city agencies as a procurement analyst working on department budgets, an education paraprofessional at the Waterside Children’s Studio School, a civic leader and a Democratic district leader. Zwirn is a former NYC public schools teacher with 34 years of experience. He has taught at the graduate and undergraduate levels, as well as performing eight years of mentoring in the New York City Teaching Fellows in Renewal Schools.

Assembly District 24

Incumbent Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Richmond Hill) is running against Republican Ira I. Harris, a small-business owner, in the 24th Assembly District general election.

Assembly District 30

Outsider Democrat Brian Barnwell, a local attorney, beat Assemblywoman Marge Markey (D-Maspeth) in the Democratic Primary on the promise that he would be there for the community. Both Barnwell and his general election opponent, Republican Anthony Nunziato, stood with protesters of the Holiday Inn Express Maspeth shelter on a nightly basis and marched six miles through Maspeth’s downtown area.

Barnwell, a Woodside resident, spent five years as head of event planning and constituent services for Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria). He boasts his knowledge of the law and ability to criticize bills.

Nunziato twice faced off against Markey in the past and was not able to unseat her. He has over 20 years of experience as a civic activist and small-business owner in Maspeth.