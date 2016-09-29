Whitestone Library Receives Federal Grant

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Earlier this week, Assemblyman Edward C. Braustein (D-Bayside), joined by President and CEO of Queens Library Dennis Walcott and local civic leaders, announced at a press conference in the library, a $500,000 grant in federal funding to replace the roof the Whitestone Community Library.

“Our libraries are very important to us,” said Braunstein. “For some people, it’s the only place they can get internet access; for a lot of students, it’s a place where they can get quiet time to study and work on their schoolwork. Although it is not one of the most sexy issues, funding $500,000 is necessary and we’re proud to be able to help out in any way we can.”

Walcott described Queens Library as an oasis for the public that needs to be kept in good repair in order to deliver high-quality programs and services.

“While the assemblyman said it is not a sexy project, it is an extremely important project,” said Walcott. “To be important means something that is vital to our library, and having a roof, and having $500,000 to keep our library snug and secure, especially in bad weather, is something that we value and we say thank you.”

According to Walcott, Queens Library has roughly 100 capital projects going on throughout the borough, with projects such as gutter renovations, roof work, and new air conditioning and heating units in effect. In addition to those projects, Walcott announced a capital-tracker program that Queens Library has developed to allow customers to track the progress of library projects.

Also in attendance was the Whitestone Community Library branch manager Nonyem Iloabachie, who mentioned that the library had been receiving emails from customers complaining that the Whitestone branch is neglected.

“I now have something to give to the community,” said Iloabachie. “The money that the assemblyman has donated is something that could go towards everything we are looking forward to.”

She also did not hesitate to pitch the future request for capital funding to renovate the library’s garden.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com