Whitestone Fire Kills Two Cats

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Two cats are dead and three civilians were left with minor injuries after a Friday afternoon fire gutted a house on Clintonville Street, according to FDNY.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, said Battalion Chief Gene Marmann, who was at the scene. Some witnesses told the Queens Tribune they believed it was sparked by a laptop.

“I heard the lady, the owner of the apartment, she was standing outside with her kids and calling 911,” said Petra Rickman, one of the owners of Ginger and Lemongrass, the restaurant across the street from the house, which is at 10-09 Clintonville St. “It was like a little flame in one second, and then in ten seconds, it was all on fire. What I heard, she said it was because of a laptop.”

The fire started at around 2:15 on Friday, Marmann said. Five people were treated by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and three were sent to Long Island Jewish Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the FDNY. Marmann also confirmed that two cats were killed in the blaze.

Michael McCutchen was eating inside Ginger and Lemongrass when they saw the flames coming out of the window. He and another man ran across the street to knock on the attached units next door to alert neighbors of the fire.

“Thank God, it could have been worse,” McCutchen said. “It was going—it was going up.”

