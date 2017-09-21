Western Queens Focus: Sept. 21-27, 2017

Share 0

East Elmhurst’s Alexis Pryce has been placed on the honors list for the spring 2017 semester at Farleigh Dickinson University’s Florham campus. To make the honors list, students must have a 3.5 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours.

Parker Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation has added Kimeka Randall to its LeadingAge New York IGNITE Leadership Academy, a yearlong leadership program that provides tomorrow’s leaders with the tools they need to be outstanding in their organizations. Randall joined Parker Jewish Institute in September 2014.

“Kimeka is a high performer with a great future at Parker Jewish Institute,” said Parker CEO and President Michael Rosenblut.

“She is a corporate outreach and development professional with a strong focus in public/community health, program planning, implementation and evaluation, management and research.”

Farleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan campus has placed several Queens students on its dean’s and honors list for the spring 2017 semester. To make the honors list, students must obtain a 3.5 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours, while students must have a 3.2 grade point average and be enrolled in 12 hours to make the dean’s list. Students who made the honors list include Jackson Heights’ Erick Castillo, and Ridgewood’s Maksymilian Pikul.

Students who made the dean’s list include Astoria’s Elizabeth Saavedra, and Woodside’s Melissa Muliero.

A number of Queens students graduated from Monroe College in June during the school’s 84th commencement, including Astoria’s Franc Blampain, Kowshik Siddique, Georgia Demakakos, Edna Riano Dominique Koonce, Ashley Arrington and Nao Saruwatari; Long Island City’s Tyon Thomas, Tulika Sah and Digeshkumar Ahir; Maspeth’s Tyrone Fisher; Corona’s John Nathan, Joseph Suarez, Vincent Apraku, Emily Feliberty and Deasia Johnson; Woodside’s Kamrun Bithi, Terhon McCall, Lissette Ramos, Julie Rubio, Haruka Chino, Anujkumar Patel, Taslima Sathi and Fuka Shibata; East Elmhurst’s Sheena Coley and Georgette Nelson; Jackson Heights’ Richard Dang, Claudia Santamaria, Bandana Aryal, Bishal Aryal, Jieun Lee, Sarfaraz Mohammed, Harigovind Kunnath and Ashish Basnet; Elmhurst’s Yonelvi Alvarez, Jelyn Eustaquio, Umur Oral, Naphat Chaiphet, Yena Lee and Reshma Rai; Ridgewood’s Yuki Hamagami, Devalle Boone, Anairis Nunez and Dristi Shrestha.