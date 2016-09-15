Western Queens Focus: Sept. 15-21, 2016

Share 0

Some 330 Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard return home from training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania following two weeks of training conducted Aug. 2-26.

The soldiers, assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade, the 727th Military Police Law and Order Detachment and the 14th Finance Detachment, conducted individual combat tasks such as weapons qualification, casualty treatment and evacuation, obstacle course training, hand grenade training and other soldier tasks. Soldiers completing the training include:

Specialist Marie Sonny, a resident of Long Island City, assigned to the 14th Finance Detachment.

Sergeant Estenia Aquino, a resident of Long Island City, assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade Headquarters.

Captain Frederick Miles, a resident of Astoria, assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade Headquarters.

Sergeant Denzel Castro, a resident of Long Island City, assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade Headquarters.

Specialist Kyle Beckley, a resident of Sunnyside, assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade Headquarters.

Staff Sergeant Joseph Calleja, a resident of Corona, assigned to the 727th Military Police Law and Order Detachment.

Staff Sergeant Ricardo Weitzel, a resident of East Elmhurst, assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade Headquarters.

1st Lieutenant Malinda Vazquez, a resident of Woodside, assigned to the 727th Military Police Law and Order Detachment.

Sergeant 1st Class Alexander Martinez, a resident of Woodside, N.Y. assigned to the 727th Military Police Law and Order Detachment.

Specialist Seongju Ham, a resident of Woodside, assigned to the 14th Finance Detachment.

Specialist Beata Kobylarz, a resident of Maspeth, assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade Headquarters.

Specialist Aron Sosa, a resident of Ridgewood, assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade Headquarters.

Sergeant Elwood George, a resident of Ridgewood, assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade Headquarters.

Specialist Judith Ignacio, a resident of Ridgewood, assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade Headquarters.