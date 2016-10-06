Western Queens Focus: October 6-12, 2016

Share 0

Yedei Akproh of Corona, received the Zera-Allen Scholarship at the Honors Day Celebration.

The Zera-Allen Scholarships Endowment was originally established in 1998 by Angela Z. and Samuel E. Allen. In 2012, the fund was split equally to provide current student support through two scholarships, the Zera-Allen Scholarship, and the Zera-Allen Global Partners MBA Scholarship. The Global Partners MBA recipients must be in good academic standing in the J. Mack Robinson College of Business, or have applied to the MBA Program and demonstrated a potential for academic success (as indicated by undergraduate GPA, entrance exam scores and/or other comparative criteria).

Tashi Namgyal of East Elmhurst completed his graduate studies in August at SUNY Oswego with a master of business administration degree in public accounting. Admission to SUNY Oswego is competitive.

U.S. News Media Group counts SUNY Oswego among the top public regional universities in the North for 2017, and the Princeton Review includes Oswego in its 2017 college guidebook “The Best Northeastern Colleges” and in its national list of “Green Colleges.” A 155-year-old comprehensive college in the State University of New York system, Oswego enrolls about 8,000 students in its College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; School of Business; School of Communication, Media and the Arts; and School of Education.

Area students enrolled at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, this Fall. Before classes began Sept. 6, they took part in a weeklong orientation that included a civic engagement component in downtown Waterville, an introduction to academic and intellectual life at Colby, and an address by Christian A. Johnson Distinguished Professor of History Robert Weisbrot at Colby’s 199th Convocation. They include:

Aaron P. Henry of Woodside is a graduate of Bard High School Early College and is the son of Paul Henry of New York City, and Rachael Bard of Woodside.

Sandeep Kaur of East Elmhurst is a graduate of Baccalaureate School Global Education and is the daughter of Lakhbir Singh and Daljit Kaur of East Elmhurst.

Vasiki Konneh of Woodside is a graduate of Queens Vocational & Tech High School and is the son of Kormi Konneh of Woodside.

Rebecca Verrone of Maspeth, has been named to the 2016 SUNY New Paltz Women’s Cross Country team. The team is preparing to build on a seventh-place finish at the 2015 SUNYAC Championship meet.

Tenth-year head coach Mike Trunkes said, “Preseason has been great so far; we have a new group of young runners and a veteran squad of men and women. I was really impressed with everyone’s enthusiasm and the way everyone gelled in the preseason.”

Dariana Almeyda of Ridgewood, was among 230 out of nearly 7,000 New Paltz students who are Honors Program members.

The Honors Program at SUNY New Paltz has inducted new members for the Fall 2016 semester. The program seeks to develop and intensify skills from a conceptual point of view in a diverse multidisciplinary analytical environment that nurtures independent thinking, creativity, respect and social responsibility.

Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its list of newly enrolled students for the Fall 2016 semester. Among the new students is Gabriel Ortega of Ridgewood, whose major is Business Administration.

Runelvi De La Rosa of Long Island City, earned her bachelor of science degree, cum laude, in wellness management at SUNY Oswego.

A student who graduates with honors is indicated by the traditional Latin phrases summa cum laude, with highest honor (grade averages of 3.8 to 4.0); magna cum laude, with great honor (grade averages of 3.6 to 3.79); and cum laude, with honor (grade averages of 3.3 to 3.59).

The following students just began their studies at SUNY Canton for the fall 2016 semester.

David B. Rodriguez, a SUNY Canton undeclared major from Astoria. Rodriguez is a 2016 graduate of Middle College High School.

Michael S. Amoamah, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology major from Corona. Amoamah is a 2016 graduate of John Bowne High School.

Eboni M. Newton, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from East Elmhurst. Newton is a 2016 graduate of Flushing High School.

Dwayne Q. Edwards, a SUNY Canton undeclared major from Long Island City.

Danisha M. Harrell, a SUNY Canton undeclared major from Long Island City. Harrell is a 2016 graduate of Urban Assembly School for Performing Arts.

Alexandra Flores, a SUNY Canton undeclared major from Ridgewood. Flores is a 2016 graduate of Arts & Media Prep Acadamy.

Arielis Zapata, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Ridgewood. Zapata is a 2016 graduate of High School for Language & Diplomacy.

Franklyn E. Viafara, a SUNY Canton Civil & Environmental Engineering Technology major from Woodside. Viafara is a 2016 graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School.