Western Queens Focus: Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2016

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General, announces the recent reenlistment of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.

Sergeant Carlos Zambrano from Astoria, has reenlisted to continue service with the 145th Maintenance Company.

Staff Sergeant Gregory Papadatos from Astoria, has reenlisted to continue service with the 369th Headquarters and Headquarters Company.

Specialist Michael Bonifacio from Astoria, has reenlisted to continue service with the Company A, 101st Signal Battalion.

Sergeant Anthony Espinal from Astoria, has reenlisted to continue service with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-69th Infantry.

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General of New York, announces the recent service accomplishment of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their initial commitment to serve community, state and nation.

The newest citizen soldiers to complete Army basic combat training and advanced individual training were welcomed to their units during a New York Army National Guard battle handoff ceremony.

Pfc. Garibaldy FelizGarcia from Jackson Heights, was formally welcomed into the Company B, 642nd Support Battalion during their transition ceremony on Sept. 11, at the Jamaica Armory in Jamaica.

Pfc. Kendall Harrison from Corona, was formally welcomed into the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion during their transition ceremony on Sept. 11, at the Jamaica Armory in Jamaica.

Spc. Toaha Bin Imran from Jackson Heights, was formally welcomed into the Company G (Forward Support Field Artillery), 427th Brigade Support Battalion during their transition ceremony on Sept. 11, at the Jamaica Armory in Jamaica.

Pvt. Eddie Quileskacki from Middle Village, was formally welcomed into the 222nd Chemical Company during their transition ceremony on Sept. 11, at the Lexington Avenue Armory in New York.

Pfc. Valentina Sevillano from Corona, was formally welcomed into the Company C, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion during their transition ceremony on Sept. 11, at the Jamaica Armory in Jamaica.

The soldiers will now embark on their traditional National Guard service to state and nation as part time citizen soldiers.