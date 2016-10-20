Western Queens Focus: Oct. 20-26, 2016

Share 0

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Matthew Ackermann from Maspeth, and serving with the Company A, 1-69th Infantry is promoted to the rank of specialist.

Christian Bermeopinos from Jackson Heights, and serving with the Headquarters and Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division is promoted to the rank of private.

Marc Adorno from Ridgewood, and serving with the Medical Command is promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Beatriz Bermeo from Maspeth, and serving with the 222nd Chemical Company is promoted to the rank of private first class.

Yanil Barragan from Maspeth, and serving with the 37th Finance Detachment is promoted to the rank of private first class.

Kin Lee from Elmhurst, and serving with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade is promoted to the rank of captain.

Lilliana Romero from Rego Park, and serving with the 107th Military Police Company is promoted to the rank of private.

Yanil Barragan from Maspeth, and serving with the 37th Finance Detachment is promoted to the rank of private first class.

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General, announces the recent reenlistment of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.

Sergeant Estenia Aquino from Long Island City, has reenlisted to continue service with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade.

Specialist Divher Cordobahinestroza from Corona, has reenlisted to continue service with the 442nd Military Police Detachment.

Specialist Harold Estrada from Woodside, has reenlisted to continue service with the 7th Finance Detachment.