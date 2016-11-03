Western Queens Focus: Nov. 3-9, 2016

Share 1

Almost 400 students worked as volunteers in areas ranging from media and production to credentialing and ticket distribution during the first presidential debate between candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, held at Hofstra University on Sept. 26.

Along with a month-long series of panels discussions, lectures and performances on important election issues, the volunteer opportunity provided a once-in-a-lifetime educational experience that inspired students to engage in the democratic process and embrace their responsibility as citizens and voters.

Hofstra University is the only institution in the nation to host three consecutive presidential debates, and its 2016 debate was the most widely watched in American history.

The following area students served as debate 2016 volunteers: Michael Duque of Maspeth; Anthony Rizzuto Jr. of East Elmhurst; and Vanessa Bastos and Kurtis Riley of Astoria.

Subha Tasnim of Woodside was recently named one of the University at Albany’s Purple & Gold Student Ambassadors. The group of ambassadors are selected through a competitive application and in-person interview process, and represent the University at school, alumni and community events throughout the year. Purple & Gold Ambassadors also have the opportunity to travel to regional alumni and admissions events in nearby cities. Ambassadors have the opportunity to network with alumni, faculty and administrators, legislators and other university guests, sharpen leadership and communication skills, and generate pride in UAlbany.

Hundreds of SUNY Buffalo State students volunteered at community organizations in Buffalo, New York, as part of the college’s “Bengals Dare to Care Day 2016.”

The following students were among them:

Lizbeth Aristega and Nairobi Lazo-Hayes of Woodside; Ryniek Holloway of Corona; Vanessa Javier of East Elmhurst; and Maria Lascarro of Jackson Heights.