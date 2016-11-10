Western Queens Focus: Nov. 10-16, 2016

Share 0

Daniel Corridan of Woodside has helped the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) soccer team to a 8-6-4 record and a spot in the Liberty League Tournament.

Daniel, a Civil Engineering major, and his teammates were 5-1-1 in the conference and are the third seed in the four-team field. RPI faces Vassar College, the second seed, on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Poughkeepsie.

The Brewers came away with a 3-2 win over the Engineers on Oct. 8. In that game, Vassar scored two early goals and RPI was unable to come back, despite drawing to within one on two occasions. Devon Baughen and Brandon Pirog notched goals, while Austin Betterly recorded an assist.

RPI missed the playoffs in 2015, but made the conference tournament in the six of the previous seven seasons. Since 2008, the Engineers have reached the league’s title game three times (2010, 2012 & 2014), winning at Vassar in 2012 on penalty kicks.

Subha Tasnim of Woodside, was recently named one of the University at Albany’s Purple & Gold Student Ambassadors.

The group of ambassadors are selected through a competitive application and in-person interview process, and represent the University at school, alumni and community events throughout the year. Purple & Gold Ambassadors also have the opportunity to travel to regional alumni and admissions events in nearby cities. Ambassadors have the opportunity to network with alumni, faculty and administrators, legislators and other university guests, sharpen leadership and communication skills, and generate pride in UAlbany.