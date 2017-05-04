Western Queens Focus: May 4-10, 2017

Share 0

Maspeth High School senior Azra Hodzic, of Glendale, has been chosen as a recipient of The Dream.US National Scholarship.

She was selected among a group of awardees who demonstrated both the academic potential and determination needed to succeed in college. The national scholarship award will cover her tuition and fees up to a maximum of $12,500 for an associate’s degree and $25,000 for a bachelor’s degree at one of many colleges.

Northwell Health will offer free liver screenings at the health system’s ambulatory care center at Queens Crossing, located at 136-17 39th Ave. in Flushing, on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The screenings consist of a blood test to check for Hepatitis B as well as education on liver disease.

Several western Queens residents have begun their military careers with the New York Army National Guard, including Jackson Heights’ Pvt. Joy Chowdhury (who will serve with the 369th Sustainment Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company) and Ridgewood’s Spc. Macias Ormaza (who will serve with Company E, 3-142nd Aviation).

Other Queens residents to kick off their careers with the National Guard include Rego Park’s Spc. Pacheco Mera; Bayside’s Pfc. Vincent Kong and Pvt. Cody Roche; Flushing’s Spc. Xue Wen; Hollis’ Pvt. Kenverlin Romero; Queens Village’s Pvt. Farley Joseph and Pvt. Joey Loiseau; and Jamaica’s Pfc. Donjhannae Harris, Pvt. Mark Gregory, Pvt. Tammi Gordon and Spc. Jason Mundy.