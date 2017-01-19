Western Queens Focus: Jan. 19-25, 2017

Share 1

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General, announces the recent reenlistment of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.

Sergeant Leopoldo Fermin from Middle Village, has reenlisted to continue service with the Company B, 101st Signal Battalion.

Sergeant Christian Cuesta from Jackson Heights, has reenlisted to continue service with the Company B, 101st Signal Battalion.

“New Yorkers count on our citizen soldiers to be ready and be there when disaster strikes,” German said. “And our nation counts on our soldiers when duty calls for overseas service. I congratulate our members for choosing to stay in service and striking that balance between military duties, education or employment commitments and family obligations.”

“Every one of the men and women serving in our 16,000 strong Army and Air National Guard plays an important role and these soldiers who continue to reenlist provide experience and continuity for whatever challenges lay ahead for our New York National Guard family.”

Tiffany Jaramillo of Astoria, was instrumental in staging the Fall 2016 semester play, “The Mousetrap,” by Agatha Christie. Jaramillo is majoring in mathematics 7-12.

The performance was held in the Warren Enters Theatre, Upton Hall, on the Buffalo State campus. Jennifer Toohey, assistant professor in the Theater Department, directed the performance.The popular play was produced by the student-run theater organization, Casting Hall.

Buffalo State’s theater program offers concentrations in acting, directing/dramaturgy, design/technical theater, and general study as well as minors in theater and dance. Buffalo State, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system, is located in Buffalo, New York, near art galleries, parks, museums, shops, and restaurants.

Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2016. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Local students include:

Roxanne Chu of Elmhurst; Samantha Femia of Middle Village; and Katherine Iturralde of Astoria.

The University at Albany congratulates more than 3,500 students who were named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List earned at least a 3.5 GPA.

Christina Katehis, Adriana Darmanin, Yangchen Dolker, Erica Lliguichuzhca, Anda Alexandru, Nuraliman Elmegahed, Alonzo Rosario and Tenzin Sherpa of Astoria; Brunella Maravi Calenzani and Alyssa Shanderson of Sunnyside; Daniel Giannone and Kassondra Gonzalez of Middle Village; Jordan Landberg of Glendale; Melissa Galeano of Maspeth; Arlene Cabral and Samantha Davey of Corona; Ashley Jones, Mdsazzad Ali and Kevin Salinas of East Elmhurst; Sophia Guillen, Jimmy Kong and Andy Calle of Jackson Heights; Jeffrey Caibal, Shadman Khan, Amy Zheng and Francisca Fernandes of Elmhurst.

More than 500 students achieved the grades necessary to achieve Dean’s List honors during the Fall 2016 semester at SUNY Canton.

This honor is awarded to full-time students who have earned a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.74. The Dean’s List is a mark of distinction and recognition of outstanding academic efforts and scholarship.

Local students include:

Joann A. De Los Rios, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration major, from Astoria. De Los Rios is 2008 graduate of John Bowne High School.

Amanda I. Vega, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major, from Astoria. Vega is 1999 graduate of Forest Hills High School.

Sam Annorh, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major, from Corona. Annorh is 2013 graduate of Pathways College Prep Academy.

Inder Saini, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major, from East Elmhurst. Saini is 2014 graduate of Civil Leadership Academy.

Dwayne Q. Edwards, a SUNY Canton undeclared major, from Long Island City.