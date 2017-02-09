Western Queens Focus: Feb. 9-15, 2017

Share 0

Philadelphia’s Saint Joseph’s University has added Maspeth’s Laura Moran, an interdisciplinary health services student at the school’s College of Arts and Sciences, to its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester.

To earn a spot on the list, students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average, a B or greater in all of their classes and complete at least 15 credits.

Maspeth’s Gabriel Spooner has earned his Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering from Atlanta’s Georgia Institute of Technology. Spooner was among 3,200 students to receive degrees during the school’s commencement on Dec. 16.