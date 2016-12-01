Western Queens Focus: Dec. 1-7, 2016

Share 0

Christina Ardelian of Middle Village was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Ardelian was initiated at MCPHS University.

Ardelian is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Membership is by invitation and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors, having at least 72 semester hours, are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General of New York, announces the recent service accomplishment of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their initial commitment to serve community, state and nation.

The newest citizen soldiers to complete Army basic combat training and advanced individual training were welcomed to their units during a New York Army National Guard battle handoff ceremony.

Pvt. Junior Yupamorales from Woodside was formally welcomed into the Company B, 1-69th Infantry during their transition ceremony on Nov. 6 at the Camp Smith Training Center in Cortlandt Manor.

Pfc. Militeam Tran from Woodside was formally welcomed into the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade during their transition ceremony on Nov. 6 at the Camp Smith Training Center in Cortlandt Manor.

The State University of New York at Geneseo has announced its President’s List for the Spring semester 2016.

Tessa Horn of Flushing is among those who made the list.