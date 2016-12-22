Wanted: Queens Chase Bank Robber

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Chase Bank appears to be the target for a man who has been hitting Chase banks all over Queens, the same way each time. Monday afternoon marked the fifth Chase Bank hit in the last four months.

Last Thursday, the deputy commissioner of public information released information on the string of robberies that had taken place at four Chase banks in Queens. However, just a few days later, the suspect was at it again.

The individual, who is described as a black male, approximately 35 years old, 6’5” to 6’7” and weighing approximately 200 pounds, entered a Chase Bank located at 71-04 Woodhaven Blvd. in Glendale. The man passed a note to the teller demanding money. The employee complied and the suspect fled with $2,000.

Although no arrests were made, it has become apparent that this is the same man who hit the other four Chase banks in the borough.

The first robbery took place on Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 4 p.m., when the individual entered a Chase Bank located at 144-17 Union Turnpike. The man passed the teller a note demanding money and successfully removed $2,100 in cash.

The second robbery took place on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at approximately 1:55 p.m., when the same suspect from the first robbery entered a Chase Bank located at 196-03 Northern Blvd., again slipped a demand note to the teller and removed $5,000 in cash.

The third robbery took place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at approximately 2:58 p.m., when the same suspect entered a Chase Bank located at 184-01 Hillside Ave., slipped the demand note to the teller and removed $4,620 in cash.

The fourth robbery took place on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at approximately 3:15 p.m., when the individual entered a Chase Bank located at 111-18 Liberty Ave. and removed $1,000 in cash.

The Queens Tribune reached out to Chase Bank but they were not able to provide a comment in time for press, as the investigation is still ongoing.

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, who was last seen wearing a black waist-length jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging on to the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES), and then entering TIP577.

Chase Bank has been experiencing a high number of robberies in recent months. Just two weeks ago, on Dec. 6, a Chase Bank located at 975 Bedford Ave. in Brooklyn was robbed by an individual who also passed a teller a note demanding cash. The man is described as a white male, 45 to 55 years old, 5’6’’ and with a salt-and-pepper beard–obviously a different individual. The NYPD has not yet found the man.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com