W Train Officially Returns To Astoria

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

At approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, the W train made its debut back in Astoria after being terminated six years ago due to budget cuts by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The train will operate on the weekdays between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., running from Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard to Whitehall Street in Lower Manhattan.

Although it is an exciting moment for Queens, which has been suffering from deprivation of public transportation, there is a catch. Not only will the W train only run on the weekdays and not run late nights, but the W train will not be an added service, but instead a replacement.

“With the new W subway to Astoria, residents of western Queens will be getting less train service than before and that is totally unacceptable. It’s outrageous and it’s a really foolish plan,” said Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria). “Astoria is a vibrant, growing community that needs more subway service, not less. The MTA needs to go back to the drawing board ASAP!”

The Q train will now run from 57th Street-7th Avenue in Manhattan to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue in Brooklyn, making no stops in Queens. This change could either be a problem for everyday commuters who are already familiar with their means of transportation or a help to those who did not have that train route accessible to them.

“It is unacceptable that western Queens suffers a loss of service because of the Second Avenue subway,” said state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria). “Our growing community needs more mass transit service, not less. I call on the MTA to take action to reverse this horrible decision.”

Although the MTA had to cut about 20 trains from the route throughout the day, during rush hour the train frequency will remain the same, ensuring that commuters don’t miss out.

Because the W train is a short line with only 23 stops, the MTA does not predict that riders will notice much of a change. However, it is monitoring its ridership, and if it notices any drastic changes or issues within the next few months, it will plan a reroute.

However, considering that the W train will only run from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., there will be no W train overnight service, so commuters will have to depend on the N train for three of those stops.

“I am especially disturbed by the proposed cutbacks during the evening, which will hurt Astoria’s small businesses, restaurants and cultural institutions,” said Simotas. “Plus, the overnight cut in service will cause tremendous hardship for people who work nontraditional shifts and rely on public transportation, like nurses, security guards and people working in service jobs. We should be making it easier for people to get to work, not harder.”

