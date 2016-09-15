Voting For Change

Share 0

This week, Queens voters showed that they wouldn’t take any crap.

The community of Maspeth, facing the impending hardship of a homeless shelter seeking a place in their community, found a way to send a message to those in power refusing to listen to them.

They voted her out.

Assemblywoman Marge Markey failed to show up when voters wanted to see her during a time of crisis and now no longer holds her seat. In fact, she was bested by young political upstart Brian Barnwell in an almost 2-to-1 vote.

In Queens it is very rare to see a 20-year incumbent not only defeated, but beaten in a landslide.

It is refreshing to see that one Queens community didn’t forget that showing up and listening is important. Seeing past the cordial meetings, smiling faces and endorsements is crucial to bettering our community. The Maspeth community wants their elected officials to realize that politicians work their constituents. Residents making their vote count on election day is the only way to ensure that leadership reflects the ever-changing needs and desires of everyone who calls that community home.

Politicians all over the borough should take note of what happened in the 30th Assembly District on Tuesday night. A concept as simple as speaking with your vote was acted upon and displayed effectively. The ousting of Markey can become the poster child for what to do when your elected officials are not doing their jobs. It is important that voters never forget the power they have every time they walk into the voting booth.