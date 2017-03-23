Vivian Cook: State Assemblywoman

Share 0

State Assemblywoman Vivian E. Cook (D-Jamaica) was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She attended DeFrans Business Institute and, upon graduating, entered the world of business.

Her role in Queens civics began more than 30 years ago when the John F. Kennedy International Airport and airfreight expansion threatened her community. For more than 25 years, Cook has served as a district leader of Queens County and has striven to improve her community as an advocate for education, economic development, housing, youth, the aging and the battle against drug abuse.

Cook, an activist for community improvement, has secured funding for various building and reconstruction projects in the district she represents. Her efforts helped in building a park at the Baisley Park Extension/150th Street and in rebuilding the Charles R. Drew Memorial Park, 140th Street Park, Rochdale Park and the tennis courts and recreation building also located at this site. She has helped develop community housing programs that provide residents with affordable homes and also obtained improved benefits, housing and medical services for senior citizens. Cook is the founder of the Rockaway Boulevard Local Development Corporation.

Among the numerous awards she has received in light of her achievements include: Sojourner Truth Award from the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc.; Rockaway Boulevard Senior Citizens Golden Kiwanis Community Service Award; 113th Precinct Senior Citizens Award; New York State Assembly and Senate Award; and The United Black Men of Queens County, Inc., Congressman Gregory Meeks Congressional Award.

Cook was appointed Chair of the Task Force on Food, Farm and Nutrition Policy in 2000. Currently, she holds the position of chairwoman on the assembly’s Committee on Committees. She began her tenure during the 1991 legislative session and is presently a member of the following committees: Codes; Corporations, Authorities and Commissions; Housing; Insurance; Rules; Ways and Means; and Majority Steering.

She is also a member of the Criminal Justice Task Force, Task Force on Women’s Issues, secretary of the NYS Black and Puerto Rican Legislative Caucus and secretary of the New Yok State Legislative Women’s Caucus. She lives in Jamaica.