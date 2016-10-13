Vito Giannola – E.V.P., Chief Retail Officer

Share 0

Vito Giannola is an executive board member of the Giannola Realty Group (GRG), which has been in business for over 34 years. Giannola Realty Group, located in Astoria, Queens, is a family-owned and -operated business whose primary business focus is the acquisition, management and development of real estate properties in the Queens market. Currently, GRG owns and manages multiple properties, all within the Astoria and Bayside marketplaces.

Giannola Realty Group’s ultimate goal is to build up the Astoria and Bayside community by constructing higher-quality luxury apartments that have enhanced amenities in each building. One of the most recent additions is an 11-story luxury apartment building on Hoyt Avenue at the foot of the RFK Bridge. It owns a variety of properties including multifamily, mixed-use properties and strip centers.

Vito is also an executive vice president at Sussex Bank. In this role, he oversees the retail branch network, retail lending, business development and investment division of Sussex Bank. Using his entrepreneurial skills and business acumen, Vito creates innovative solutions to grow the company’s topline revenue. He is also a trustee of Sussex Bank’s SB Foundation Inc., whose mission is to raise money for charitable causes within the communities it serves.

Vito holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Management and a minor in Psychology from the College of Mount Saint Vincent. Vito is a recent recipient of the 40 Under 40 Award, which honored young professionals in Queens with outstanding leadership skills both in their respective communities and professional fields; and the King of Queens Award, which recognizes outstanding leadership and contributions to the community.

He is lifelong resident of Whitestone, New York, where he lives with his wife and four children.