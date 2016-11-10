Victory Against Money Grab Scam In Astoria

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Last Friday Congressman Joe Crowley (D-Queens, the Bronx), state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) and Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) stood alongside residents, whom are renting property under the Amtrak operated Hell Gate Bridge, in Astoria to celebrate Amtrak’s decision to stop the exorbitant rent increase for the properties being leased by those homeowners.

On August 9, approximately six homeowners along the Amtrak right-of-way on 23rd Street received a letter by Amtrak issuing a 30-day notice to accept an annual rent increase that was as much as 100,000 percent.

“We want to thank Amtrak because when they realized what they were doing to people’s lives and understood that that would have ramifications, they stepped up and did accommodate and work with us on this,” said Crowley. “It may have taken a bit to get there and we may have been a little bit angry but at the same time what’s most important is that actions were taken and people’s lives were restored with an amount of respect to the community.”

Not only did residents contact Amtrak upon receiving the notice, but they also contacted their elected officials with fear that this was a scam. Crowley, Constantinides and Simotas held a press conference later on that month to discuss the issue.

“These families who have been affected have been stewards of this land and in exchange for a token rent were given the use of this property,” said Simotas. “The lease requires the families to maintain the property. What Amtrak is saying to these families is, ‘If you spend your hard-earned money, if you spend your time away from your family and away from your life, we will allow you to use this property’.”

During that press conference, an emotional 73-year-old Loretta Csikortis and her grandson Daniel Csikortis stood in tears as she not only stated that Amtrak was demanding a drastic $50 to $45,000 rent increase, but also shared that her home, which was once her grand parents’, may not be her grandchildren’s home if the rent continues to increase at that rate.

However, on Friday, those sad tears turned into joyful cheers.

“I want to thank all the elected officials; we have the best elected officials. If we need help, we know where to go because they are always there for us,” said Csikortis. “Aravella, Congressman Crowley, Michael Gianaris and Costa, when I need help, that’s where I go because they are the best. I want to thank them and my grandson and my children. Thank you and thank you to Amtrak. Leave us alone.”

Although the rent fees for the remainder of the year will not change, Crowley said that the elected officials and the residents do anticipate the rent will eventually go up; however they hope that it will be a reasonable increase due to the fact that the property is being maintained by those residents.

“What I would suggest is that it has to be nominal. It must be nominal. It has always been nominal,” said Crowley. “It’s not just monetary. It’s the effort they [the residents] put forward to beautify their homes and their community, which Amtrak benefits from.”

As of now Amtrak’s rent increase is status quo.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com