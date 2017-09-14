Victims Honored During 9/11 Anniversary

Share 0

BY EDITORIAL STAFF

Queens residents and leaders from across the borough paid tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks last weekend and on Monday, which marked the 16th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

On Monday night, the Bayside Hills Civic Association hosted its annual 9/11 memorial ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial Garden, located at the intersection of the Horace Harding Expressway and Bell Boulevard. Nearly 100 people gathered by the memorial to remember those who died.

Guests lit candles and laid them in the garden and planted American flags in the dirt as “God Bless America” played over speakers. During an emotional conclusion, elected officials, civic activists, firefighters and police officers gathered to sing “Proud to Be an American.”

“Keep hugging your loved ones and try to appreciate the greatness of our city, our country and our people,” Bayside Hills Civic President Michael Feiner said.

Last weekend, elected officials and Woodside residents commemorated a Vietnam veteran who pulled people to safety on 9/11 during a street co-naming ceremony in his honor.

More than 200 people turned out on Saturday at the corner of 31st Avenue and 54th Street for a ceremony to honor 9/11 first responder Jimmy Lanza. U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-Jackson Heights), Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth), FDNY Queens Borough Commander Ed Baggott and Alan Feuer, commander of American Legion Post 1936, took part in the ceremony.

Lanza had served in the U.S. Navy during his youth in the Vietnam War and was later an FDNY firefighter for 28 years. On 9/11, he rushed to the World Trade Center, where he helped pull out 16 survivors from the “miracle stairwell.”

Lanza also worked with the Wounded Warrior Project, assisted the widows and children of fallen FDNY comrades, and served as the commander of American Legion Post 1836 in his Boulevard Gardens co-op. In April, Lanza died of 9/11-related cancer complications.

“On behalf of the Lanza Family, we want to thank everyone involved for this wonderful tribute and honor bestowed upon Jimmy Lanza,” said Marian and Stephanie Pennachio, who are the sister and niece, respectively, of Lanza. “He will never be forgotten. Every time a person looks up and sees this street sign, he will be remembered. He was a genuine American hero and we are so very proud of all his accomplishments. He truly was a gift from God and lived his whole life helping others. He taught us well and now it is up to us to carry on his legacy. Rest in peace, Jimmy Lanza, our hero.”

And state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) held his annual motorcade throughout Northeast Queens on Monday, laying wreaths at 28 sites in his district that were renamed for those who died on 9/11 or in the ensuing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The tour started at Vincent Cangelosi Memorial Way—a street by the St. Mel’s Roman Catholic Church in Whitestone that was renamed for Whitestone resident Vincent Cangelosi. The tour also included sites renamed for firefighter Michael Haub and Transit Police Officer Thomas R. O’Dea.

“I think it’s, first of all, a remembrance,” Avella said after tying a wreath to the Vincent Cangelosi Memorial Way street sign. “And for a lot of the families, it’s still important. Some of them have moved on. Some of the families will meet us when we get to their particular site, but I think it’s important for the community to remember: These were your neighbors who passed away on that day.”