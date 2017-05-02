Van Bramer And NYC Parks Release Queensbridge Park House Design

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and city Parks Commissioner Dorothy Lewandowski unveiled renderings last week for a new Queensbridge Park House.

The new $3 million Queensbridge Park House, which is expected to be completed in November 2018, will be 15,000 square feet and include an outdoor plaza with bike racks, drinking fountains, a comfort station, offices for the Parks Department’s staff and storage space for athletic teams. The park’s original field house, which was built in 1941, had been left vacant for decades.

“One of my top priorities since taking office has been to improve Queensbridge Park for the seniors, families and children of Queensbridge and western Queens who use this park to enjoy nature, play team sports and take in the breathtaking views,” Van Bramer said. “As part of this effort, I’m proud to have secured nearly $3 million in funding for the complete renovation of the Queensbridge Park House that will bring amazing new amenities to all who use this park. Today, we mark the exciting next step with the release of these new design renderings.”

The old field house will be demolished this fall at the time of the groundbreaking for the new building.

