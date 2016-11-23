Vallone Holds A Rally For Safer Schools

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

New York City’s schools need a traffic safety overhaul, according to Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside).

Vallone held a rally on Friday outside J.H.S. 185 in Flushing to push a package of legislation aimed at improving pedestrian safety around the city’s schools. The event and the legislation were in response to a recent traffic incident near the school, where a Jeep on Willets Point Boulevard struck an 11-year-old boy, leaving him in critical condition. A car also hit another child last week near J.H.S. 194 in Whitestone. On Friday, a crowd of hundreds, including students, parents, teachers and other elected officials, gathered in support of Vallone’s proposals.

“As a father, I couldn’t take it anymore,” said Vallone at the rally.

Vallone helped put a school safety zone that decreased the speed limit to 20 miles per hour around J.H.S. 185 back in September. That was after a car struck two students in the area. In the wake of the latest traffic incident, which occurred a block away from the school, he argued that the slow zone was not enough. The area, he said, could still use speed bumps, cameras and other ways of enforcing safer driving. He also emphasized that the community needs to do a better job of following existing measures.

The legislation package includes three bills that would mandate school-safety slow zones at all elementary schools and middle schools in the city, reducing the speed limit to 20 miles per hour. It would also reexamine all existing slow zones to determine if there is a need for other precautions, while requiring the Department of Transportation to install at least 100 pedestrian countdown signals per year. The legislation also called for a discontinuation of federal traffic guidelines that Vallone says often force the DOT to turn down safety proposals.

“I’m tired of being rejected when you asked for a speed bump, a light, a crossing guard, signs, tickets, enforcement and they say ‘we can’t do it.’ That’s not good enough anymore,” said Vallone. “This legislation, which is supported by everyone that you see here, says ‘You have to do it.’ And that’s the only way it’s going to make change.”

Other elected officials from both state and local government—state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside), Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) and Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens)—expressed similar frustration with gridlock around school traffic-safety issues.

“How many years do we have to go back and forth with the city’s Department of Transportation before they finally do the right thing?” said Avella.

In a statement, a DOT spokesperson said the agency was working with Vallone to improve safety around J.H.S. 185, and added that in September, the DOT partnered with the Department of Education and the NYPD to improve traffic enforcement at schools citywide. The DOT also said it “looks forward to reviewing Councilmember Vallone’s school-safety legislation.”

“State law prohibits the city from using speed cameras to deter speeding on streets like Willets Point Boulevard,” the spokesperson said. “We hope to work with our state representatives to fix this issue and allow the city to use this proven tool.”

Students stretched out along the J.H.S. 185 lawn with handmade signs that read, “Safety First,” and “Help Keep Our Streets Safe.”

“We all want to come to school thinking that we’re safe coming from home and going home, and it’s not that much to ask for,” said Angela Cierra, an eighth-grader at the school. “We’re just asking for safety. The fact that two kids have already been hit by cars, that’s too much.”

Attendees at the rally were also asked to sign a petition requesting crossing guards at the school as well as at others throughout the city.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.