Vallone Gives Gifts At St. Mary’s

Share 0

Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) and his student ambassadors—a group of students from the four high schools in Vallone’s district—joined the Auburndale Soccer Club and the Dwarf-Giraffe Athletic Association to hand out toys to children at St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children on Friday, Dec. 16.

The volunteers handed out hundreds of toys that were collected throughout December.

“If there was any event that embodied the true spirit and true meaning of Christmas, it was this one,” said Vallone in a statement.

-James Farrell