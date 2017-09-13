Vallone Beats Graziano In Primary Battle

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) won the Democratic primary for the 19th City Council District against his opponent, urban planner Paul Graziano.

Vallone took the race with 54.3 percent of the vote. Graziano claimed 45.7 percent of the vote, according to media outlets that reported on the results.

“We’re halfway there,” Vallone said after the election. “This, to me, was the most unifying election that I’ve been a part of because we had folks from College Point all the way out to Little Neck and Douglaston standing with us today.”

Vallone said he hopes to “continue exactly what we’re doing” if elected for another term in November’s general election.

“District 19 was so far off the map when we came in office, the idea is to continue growing it, continue that coalition of unity, and hopefully in 2021 when we hand it off, now we can say to the next council member who comes in, ‘you better keep this momentum going,’” Vallone said.

In a brief interview, Graziano insisted that his bid for City Council was not over—he plans on running in the general election against Vallone under the Reform Party line. He saw Tuesday night’s results — with the candidates separated by less than 10 percent —as promising.

“I’m continuing to run,” he said. “I actually did the best as a challenger to an incumbent in a two-way race in the entire city.”

