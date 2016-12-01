Vacant Holliswood Hospital Goes To Court

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The long-vacant Holliswood Hospital at 87-37 Palmero St. in Hollis is going through court hearings for two Department of Buildings “unsafe buildings” violations, according to the Department of Buildings.

The building received an “unsafe building” violation in November of 2015, when it was determined that the building was left open, vacant and unguarded. It received the second violation this past August, according to the DOB spokesperson.

Court documents filed on Sept. 20 with the Queens Civil Supreme Court show that the specific complaints are that “many of the windows, rear and side doors are broken/open and accessible,” and that the “equipment room door at rear of property is open and accessible.” The building has had two hearings so far—one on Nov. 23 and the other yesterday, Nov. 30. An unsafe-building violation can be dismissed if the work is done to correct the unsafe condition and a new DOB inspection finds no violating conditions, according to the DOB spokesperson.

The defunct hospital has been the center of controversy in the Hollis community for at least a year, and neighbors have repeatedly cited the building as a hazard. The former drug rehabilitation center shut down in 2013 and was purchased by Flushing-based developer Steve Cheung in July 2015. In that time, the hospital has sat vacant, often with wide-open doors and broken windows.

Linda Valentino, president of the Holliswood Civic Association, says that some neighbors have reported questionable people entering the unsecured hospital. She added that other neighbors have reported a serious mold problem—the consequence of severe flooding after the sprinklers in the building’s top floor burst and saturated the whole building with water.

A spokesperson for state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside), who first informed the Holliswood Civic Association about the court actions via a letter addressed to Valentino, reiterated some of the problems the building has presented for neighbors.

“From constituents, we have received reports of break-ins and attempted robberies, sanitation issues, rodents, illegal dumping, overgrown vegetation,” the spokesperson said.

Back in December 2015, the Queens Tribune reported that Cheung’s plan for the hospital included creating housing at the site. These included 20 residential homes and a larger apartment building with 31 units of condos. According to Valentino, the Holliswood Civic Association opposes the apartment building, which needs a variance, and the lack of garages.

However, she added that there have been communication breakdowns with Cheung in the past, and that the future of the project is unclear.

“We would love to see that he decided it’s not worth keeping,” she said. “To say what he has in mind, I have no idea.”

In a brief interview by phone, Cheung told the Queens Tribune that he was planning to “convert to condos, maybe.” But he added that a “final decision” had not been made. When asked about the “unsafe building” violations, Cheung said, “We’re trying to do better in the community,” and said he had sealed the open doors and windows.

“We fixed it already,” he said. “It’s not unsafe.”

A recent visit to the site confirmed that some action had been taken to seal the first-floor openings. Plywood and a padlock covered openings in the front glass doors, which had been previously shattered. All of the doors and windows on the first floor were either covered in plywood or locked.

However, the grounds around the facility were covered with broken glass from open and shattered windows in the floors above. Debris was scattered in the accessible rear of the building. And the building still appeared to attract visitors, with graffiti scrawled on some of the plywood doors. In the rear of the building, a slab of plywood had been pulled off a glass door. The glass door has been smashed into an impromptu opening. The slab now leans loosely against the new entrance, surrounded by glass shards.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.