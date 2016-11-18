An Urgency To Act: Muslims And South Asians Talk The Future Under A Trump Presidency

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

New York City has always been a melting pot of cultures, religions, race and ethnicities. From neighborhoods like Jackson Heights, which proudly touts its diversity to the rest of the world, to the city’s leaders which have long been advocates for the equal rights of minorities of all genders and backgrounds.

As the most recent election cycle has proven, not every corner of the country has the same luxury of diversity and understanding as seen here in New York. With the ascension of former presidential candidate Donald Trump culminating in his victory over Hillary Clinton last Wednesday morning, many feel that the basic principles of cultural integration and cooperation are under fire. Trump, who infamously made campaign promises to deport 11 million immigrants no matter the cost, as well as registering and monitoring all Muslims in the country, has instilled a very real sense of fear in many Americans across the country.

Here in Queens, both the Hispanic and Muslim populations have been booming, making Trump’s divisive rhetoric all the more impactful on the millions of New Yorkers here. The Press Of Southeast Queens had a chance to talk to prominent members of the Muslim and the Southeast Asian communities, on Trump’s upset last week. Here’s what they had to say:

Imam Hafiz Zafeer Ali, Islamic Circle of North America

Imam Zafeer of the Islamic Circle of North America in Jamaica was optimistic. Created in 1968, the organization functions to harbor the assimilation of Muslim Americans throughout the country, focusing on educating its growing membership as well as improving their efforts on school age education and personal and spiritual development.

Although he was shocked, Zafeer seemed cautiously optimistic about a Trump presidency, saying that he was willing to take a “wait and see” approach

“The morning of his victory, I was very sad,” Zafeer said. He said that as a Muslim pulling for Clinton in the race, he couldn’t quite believe the results. “My kids were talking around the breakfast table telling me ‘Dad, they will take you away and detain you to India!’ When I asked why they told me it was because I was not from here.”

Although there was concern amongst his children, like many other kids in the community, Zafeer said that he soon became calm about the situation.

“We have to accept Donald Trump as our president,” he said. “As a community member, as a Muslim, as an Imam, as a South Asian, as an Indian, I still have a lot of worries as to what will happen in the future because of all of his comments and remarks that Trump has made. But at the very least he has since come forward and said that he will serve everyone and everyone will be secure. I have little confidence but it is still something.”

The Imam has said that the boost in hate crimes over the last year lashing out against the Muslim community has been worrisome. He said that many of his friends have been victim of injustices “right away.”

“It started the next morning,” he said. “My colleague’s neighbor had comments made about her.” He said that the teenage girl was told to take off her hijab by someone in the community. The Imam also said that some of his fellow Muslims have sent him pictures of bumper stickers, shirts and other forms of expression demeaning the Muslim world.

He said that moving forward, he’d like to see the Muslim world as well as the Black, Hispanic and other minority communities reach out and try their best to voice the opinions of the two parties. He said that not having Muslims embedded in the Republican party is the reason why some like Trump can rise to power unchecked. He said that it is also dangerous to have one party be the de facto representatives of minority Americans everywhere.

Ali Najmi, South Asian Attorney at Law

Ali Najmi is a prominent attorney based out of Southeast Queens. He has made a name for himself representing working class men and women across the borough as well as being a staunch advocate for minority and immigrant rights. Just earlier this year Najmi was at the forefront of the attack on immigrant Gazi Rahman in Jamaica, among a number of other attacks on the Muslim and southeast Asian communities.

Najmi told the Press Of Southeast Queens as a South Asian, he is worried for his people throughout the country.

“It is a very diverse community,” Ali said. While many South Asians do not identify as Muslims, it is not uncommon for some Americans to lump the two distinct groups together. “It is largely an immigrant community with people of many different faiths of Muslims and Sikhs who are feeling especially nervous. Trump has spewed divisive rhetoric and now he’s been handed the keys to power.”

To combat this fear, Najmi said that he’s seen members of the South Asian communities across the city working to form coalitions to combat any infringement on their rights under a Trump presidency.

“We want to be active in our community,” Najmi said. “We want people to know who we are.”

Najmi also commended Queens leadership for their willingness to reassure all minority communities that they fight against any problems that may arise in the coming years. He specifically called out Council members Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) for their work in denouncing Trump’s platform.

CAIR, New York Chapter

For more than 20 years, the Council on American Islamic Relations has been fighting for civil rights of American Muslims. CAIR says that its New York chapter is “one of the busiest and most dynamic” of its 30 branches across the nation.

The Press Of Southeast Queens reached out to CAIR for comment on the election of Trump, replying with the following statement:

“Mr. Trump’s election has no precedent in modern American history. Many Muslims, like many Americans, are deeply disturbed about what this election means, but the same faith that makes them a target for Mr. Trump, will give them strength in these trying times. [We] will continue to study at school, work at their jobs, live their lives, and unapologetically practice their faith. CAIR-NY is committed to safeguarding the constitutional rights of anyone Mr. Trump and his allies targets in the months and years to come.”

Confident in the American system of democracy, they also stated that these challenges are not new and that the country’s basic principals will override all of his campaign promises.

“We believe that our constitutional system is more resilient than one any man, even a president. Mr. Trump does not have a political mandate to implement his unconstitutional campaign promises, and many of those who voted for him, did so in-spite of those promises, not because of them. A silver lining to this campaign is that we’ve seen the Muslim community get politically engaged like never before, and that force isn’t going anywhere.”

Shekar Krishnan, Community Activist

Shekar Krishnan is both Chair of Diversity Plaza and President of the New Visions Democratic Club. Though he is not Muslim, Krishnan said that he works alongside the Muslim community across the borough in fighting for equal rights. On Friday, he, along with residents of the Jackson Heights community, marched in protest against some of Trump’s reforms on immigration and combatting terrorism.

“After the election, there was a collective stance of despair and sadness and anger and shock that after all the intolerance and hatred that he peddled, that he’s now been elected president,” he said about Jackson Heights. Despite that, Krishnan told the Press Of Southeast Queens that the neighborhood was not willing to stand by and let anyone threaten what they’ve worked so hard to build.

“We represent everything that Donald Trump is not about,” Krishnan said. “We represent a world of diversity, inclusion and tolerance that he does not believe in. Because that world of ours and that vision of ours is now under attack, we have a responsibility to stand up, act and make our voices heard.”

He said that the turnout of over 100 people in the borough to Friday’s protest proves that Trump’s beliefs are not universal. Shekar said that Trump’s lack of inclusion throughout his campaign, plus his recent appointment of individuals like Steve Bannon, further solidifies the community’s belief that Trump will not serve all Americans.

Bannon, the former media executive with Breitbart News with ties to the alt-right White nationlist movement was set to be appointed to Trump’s cabinet. As of press time, Republicans, Democrats and citizens across the country are up in arms that Bannon would be considered.

“Any effort to normalize a Trump Presidency or give him a chance, I think that appointment in itself should really quiet any of those opinions about waiting to see what happens,” Krishnan said. “I think Trump has made it clear from the beginning [that] that kind of bigotry, anti-Semitism and prejudice is what his presidency is going to be about.”

