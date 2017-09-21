Upgrade Coming For Rosemary’s Playground

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Residents and Community Board 5 members got a peek at the new Rosemary’s Playground rendering by the city’s Parks Department during the board’s monthly meeting last week.

The rendering shows a complete renovation of the old playground and will most noticeably have a shorter fence surrounding the park—as part of the Parks Department’s “parks without borders” initiative, said Steven Fielder, CB 5’s parks committee chairman, during the board’s meeting at Christ the King High School in Middle Village.

Fielder said that he told Parks representatives at his committee meeting that it was a “big mistake to lower the fences.” He added that the historical fencing at the playground will be incorporated into the redesign.

Fielder noted that, in the past, parents were upset that homeless people were sleeping in the park. In the redesign, the area where the homeless have been sleeping will be turned into a planting area.

The fences will be lowered to four and a half feet with a two-foot stone wall at the bottom, which will create a fence six and a half feet high. Fielder believes that the fence should go to at least seven feet, which would deter the homeless from sleeping in the park when the gates are locked at night.

John Maier, a CB 5 member, said that the park currently has no lighting in certain areas. He said he was pleased to see that the plans for the upgrade included more lighting for increased visibility and overall line-of-sight visibility for parents.

According to the Parks website, the project should be completed by March 2018.

Fielder said that there will be “a lot of canopy in this park; a lot of shade.”

Local parent Ellen Knechel stated at the meeting that some parents criticized the size of the new toddler playing area. At the committee’s meeting with the Parks Department, board members asked if they could make that area larger.