Union Workers Grease The Wheels Of City Life

BY ALFREDO ALVARADO

District Council 37 is the city’s largest labor union, representing 121,000 municipal employees and 50,000 retirees. Its members keep the public parks clean and safe, cafeteria workers prepare thousands of hearty meals for school children, and 9-1-1 operators and paramedics are the first responders during disasters like Superstorm Sandy or the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. These DC 37 members are critical to keeping city services functioning smoothly.

And those are just a handful of the 1,000 job titles the union represents. “New Yorkers take the many services our members provide for granted,” said the union’s executive director, Henry Garrido.

This summer it was union lifeguards who patrolled our public beaches in Coney Island, the Rockaways and pools making sure everyone was safe, and in all of those great jazz concerts at Tompkins Square Park in the Lower East Side or Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, it was DC 37 members who cleaned up after the performances were over.

In addition to representing its members, making sure they are treated fairly on the job, the union also fights on behalf of all New Yorkers to make sure city services are constantly improving. This year the city’s pools, which traditionally close after Labor Day, will stay open an extra week after the holiday, thanks to a yearlong lobbying effort by union leaders to add another week.

When parents visit their local library with their children to check out a book, use the computer to look for a job or take a literacy class, it’s a DC 37 member who will be helping them. The public can now visit their libraries on Saturday, once again thanks to a union campaign to increase funding to keep them open an additional day.

The union has also been waging an ongoing battle with legislators in Albany to increase funding for the city’s financially strapped public hospital system. “This idea that unions are only concerned about their members is wrong,” explained Garrido. “We fight to improve the quality of city services for all New Yorkers, whether they are members of our union or not.”

DC 37 has also been at the forefront against the practice by the city government of hiring overpriced consultants to do work that city workers should do, undermining the integrity of the civil service system.

“We fight for our members and our city. That’s what we do and we will never quit,” Garrido said.