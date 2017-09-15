Undercover Police Officer Lures Attempted Rapist

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A Brooklyn man was convicted this morning for allegedly attempting to rape what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

In May 2014, a NYPD vice detective was operating as an undercover 14-year-old girl from Queens, when Eslam M. Abdeledayem, 33, from Brooklyn, began to instant message the girl on AOL. The conversation then escalated from instant message to text messaging, when Abdeledayem sent a photo of his genitals. A couple of weeks later, Abdeledayem indicated that he wanted to meet up with the girl for sex and set up a time and place.

When Abdeledayem arrived at the location, he was greeted by the undercover police officer and was arrested at the scene.

“The internet is a valuable learning tool for young people, however, it is also a doorway for sexual predators to gain access to children,” said Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown.

Following a two-day-trial, a jury found Abdeledayem guilty of second-degree attempted rape.

“This defendant actively sought out a teenage girl and shared sexually explicit messages and a photo and tried to lure the child to meet in person for sexual intercourse,” said Brown. “A jury has spoken and found the defendant guilty. He will be incarcerated for his egregious and illegal actions.”

Abdeledayem will be back in court on Oct. 26 for sentencing where he may face a sentence of up to four years.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144, ahernandez@queenstribune.com or @reporter_ariel.