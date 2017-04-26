Ulrich Endorses Bo Dietl For Mayor

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

On Monday, mayoral hopeful and former NYPD Detective Bo Dietl received his first political endorsement from Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park).

“I’m proud to endorse Bo Dietl— not only are we both from Queens, we’re from the same neighborhood, Ozone Park,” said Ulrich. “There are a lot of people who believe this year’s election is basically a formality and that Mayor de Blasio is going to waltz back into office and get a second term. There are many other people who believe the Republican nomination is all but sewn up and that there won’t be a primary and there should not be a primary for mayor this year. I disagree 100 percent with both of those sentiments. De Blasio’s administration has been rife with constituents unable to get behind his plans for transportation, affordable housing and I think, right now, New Yorkers want a mayor who wants to be a mayor for all New Yorkers, not just the people he agrees with, not just the people who voted for him, not just the people who put him in office.”

Ulrich said that his reason for endorsing Dietl is because he is “not afraid to speak his mind.”

“He’s not afraid to take the fight to the steps of City Hall and I believe he will give Bill de Blasio a run for his money,” he said. “I do think he could put together a broad coalition of support required to win a race such as this.”

Although Dietl calls President Donald Trump a “friend” and claims that he has not spoken to him since he took office, Ulrich said that the mayoral race was not a referendum on Trump.

“Bo Dietl is not Donald Trump,” Ulrich said.

Dietl said that his relationship with Trump would benefit the city, as opposed to de Blasio’s vocal resistance to the new administration’s policies. When asked if he would go “on [his] knees” to Trump asking for money, Dietl responded that he would go, “but not on my knees.”

“He’s his own man. He speaks his own mind and he’s not shy about expressing himself,” said Ulrich. “This election is a referendum on Bill de Blasio, on his failed leadership, on his mismanagement of almost every city agency and on his inattention to the day-to-day affairs of running the city.”

In January, Dietl missed his chance to run as a Democrat after he checked boxes to run as both an Independent and Democrat, thinking it would allow both registered Independents and Democrats to vote for him. Dietl believes that the mayor was behind his incapacity to run as a Democrat, despite the mayor’s office having no oversight of the Board of Elections.

“I wanted to run as a moderate conservative Democrat,” Dietl said. “In my blood, I’m a Republican.”

When asked what qualifies him for the position, Dietl said, “Being a grandfather and a native New Yorker. My heart qualifies me [and] I’ll get the best people to help me.”

Dietl said that he would build more affordable housing to combat homelessness. He also noted that when he not have fired Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who placed Eric Garner in the chokehold that led to his death. Dietl said that Garner was not killed by a chokehold, but rather a “headlock.” He said that he had used such moves during his time in the NYPD and boasted that no one had died.

On de Blasio’s raising of police officer’s salaries, Dietl said, “He gave them a raise for one reason— it’s election time!”

Reach Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin.