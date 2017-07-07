U.S. Open Job Fair Coming To Queens

Share 0

The 2017 U.S. Open is coming back to Flushing Meadows Corona Park from Aug. 28 through Sept. 10, and there are a number of seasonal positions available for hire—and all of them will be open for applications at a job fair on July 11 and 12, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with doors closing at 7 p.m.

The fair will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center/US Open Club.

Available jobs include guest services, court and grounds, credentials, front desk, facility operations, box office, administration, IT, access control, parking lot attendants, phone operations and command center.

Attendants can come to the fair and apply for positions. For those unable to attend, more information on applying is available at www.usopentennisjobs.com.

For more information, send an email to bringyourgame@usta.com.

-James Farrell