Two Stabbings In SEQ Over The Weekend

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

Two people were stabbed in Southeast Queens over the weekend, with one incident leading to a man’s death in St. Albans, police said.

The first incident took place within the confines of the 113th Precinct in front of 188-30 Jordan Ave. Police said that an emergency call was made around 10:47 a.m. on Sunday night. When they arrived, police said that they found a 29-year-old man, who was bleeding. Upon further investigation, they observed that the man had stab wounds to his left forearm, right hand and left leg.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that no arrests have been made in the case.

Just hours later, police in the 103rd Precinct received a call regarding an assault in progress at the corner of 93rd Avenue and 172nd Street in Jamaica. It was later discovered that a 47-year-old man named Froilan Salinas allegedly drove his white 2010 Ford van on the sidewalk with intention of hitting two patrons from a nearby bar. The victims, a 38-year-old and 19-year-old, sustained injuries in the incident.

Police did not disclose to the Queens Tribune what triggered the incident, although the New York Daily News reported that a dispute and subsequent stabbing at a local bar—The 502—might have been the cause.

Salinas was arrested and charged with reckless driving, harassment, driving on the sidewalk and assault in the second degree. Police are still investigating the incident.