Two Rego Park Women Beaten In Hate Crime

By Jon Cronin, Editor

Two Orthodox Jewish women were brutally attacked while leaving the 67th Avenue subway station in Rego Park on Wednesday afternoon, after the attacker mistook them for Muslims.

According to the criminal complaint, at 2 p.m. on Sept. 14, Nekadam Suyunova, 57, and her daughter Anzela Suyunova, 37, waved a visibly intoxicated Dimitrios Zias, 40, to walk pass them. As he walked by he said to them, “Go back to your fucking country you dirty Muslims.”

Anzela heard him and began a dispute. Zias then spit in her face and punched her several times. Anzela fell to the ground and Zias continued to punch her in the body.

Nekadam, tried to intervene and was knocked to the floor. Zias then picked her up by the hair by Zias and punched her several times in the face as he continued to punch Anzela. She received a laceration on her head and a swollen lip, and bruising to the left side of her face, her knee and ankle.

Zias, who resides at 32-54 44th Street in Astoria, was caught by police and charged with assault in the third degree as a hate crime, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree.

Bail was set at $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash.

Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) who sits on the council’s Jewish Caucus said, “I think it was a horrible incident. I’m happy that they caught the man that did it. I hope he gets what he deserves.”

“This incident is a reminder that an attack against one minority group is an attack against all groups. We need to stand together to denounce hatred, which in this case led to violence,” said Warren Hecht, past president of the Queens Jewish Community Council.

