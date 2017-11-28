Two Planes Clip Each Other At JFK

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

Passengers aboard two departing flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport had quite a scare on Monday night when the two planes clipped each other on the taxiway.

The incident took place at approximately 7:45 p.m., according the Federal Aviation Administration. The two planes were navigating the taxiway when they struck each other. The Port Authority Police Department was on the scene short afterward.

“Egypt Air Flight 986, a Boeing 777, was moving on Taxiway Kilo when its right wing touched the left wing of Virgin Atlantic Airlines Flight 4C, an Airbus A333 at about 7:45 p.m.,” the FAA said in a statement.

No one was injured in the collision.

It was reported by ABC 7 that the pilot of the Virgin Atlantic flight signaled to the air traffic control tower that he was having undetermined issues with the plane and needed to pull over. Pulling off to the side of the taxiway, just two minutes later, the Egypt Air craft clipped the parked plane.

The Boeing 777 was able to make its way to Terminal 4 shortly after the impact. The Airbus, which was headed for London, had to be towed away. The FAA said that it is currently investigating the incident.