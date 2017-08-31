Two Cases Of Legionnaires’ In Rego Park

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

The city Department of Health announced that there have been two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the same Rego Park apartment building.

The agency noted that only one patient remains in the hospital and that the two were diagnosed six months apart.

“While the risk of infection to tenants is very low, as part of the routine protocol to assess potential sources of Legionnaires’ disease, the Health Department is working with the building management to test the building’s water supply,” said Julien Martinez, a spokesman for the DOH.

He noted that the bacteria for this strain of pneumonia is found within water systems, such as indoor plumbing, and is not contagious and treatable with antibiotics. It is spread through water vapor containing the bacteria. The DOH suggests that anyone with flu-like systems or difficulty breathing should get immediate medical attention.

The DOH’s protocol is to notify the public whenever there are two or more cases of Legionnaire’s disease reported at the same address within a 12-month period.

This week, the landlord and tenants were notified and engaged in a meeting to inform the residents of the investigation. The DOH is currently testing the water. Residents can use and drink the water, but people over age 50, especially those who smoke or have chronic lung problems, should take extra precaution.

Anyone using hot water to bathe or wash dishes should minimize time in the room when the water is filling the tub or sink—and the DOH recommends filling it slowly. It is important for residents to continually wash their hands.

The DOH has expanded its lab capacity, increased regulations on cooling towers (a source for the disease) and hired more inspectors after the outbreak in the South Bronx in 2015.

There is an average of 200 to 400 Legionnaires’ disease cases reported in the city every year. In 2016, there were 216 cases reported.

The Alliance To Prevent Legionnaire’s Disease released a statement expressing disappointment in the DOH’s response.

“Not including this most recent diagnosis, 212 people in New York City have reported cases of Legionnaires’ disease to the CDC so far in 2017,” the statement read. “That’s an 81 percent increase in cases over the same amount of time in 2016.”

The alliance believes that the disease is preventable and that focusing on building equipment is a “narrow minded” approach.

