Two Arrested in South Ozone Park Shooting

BY TRONE DOWD

A 27-year-old rookie with the city Fire Department and former EMT worker were arrested following a number of shots being fired at a South Ozone Park party last Sunday, police said.

According to police, shots rang out shortly after midnight along 122nd Avenue within the confines of the 113th Precinct. A total of eight to 10 individuals were in the home celebrating a baby shower and birthday at the home. Rayshaun Dunn, a firefighter who graduated from the Fire Academy in April and was set to start his career at Engine 268 in Rockaway Park, was arrested after he allegedly informed police that he had a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol in his car. Although Dunn had a permit for the weapon, it did not give him permission to leave his home with the gun.

Another man—Daquan Bowman, a resident at the South Ozone Park home—was also arrested. Bowman was allegedly found to be in possession of a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and .40-caliber handgun. The New York Post reported on Monday that Bowman allegedly admitted to pulling the trigger while drunk and was subsequently charged with reckless endangerment as well as criminal possession of a weapon.

Dunn was charged with criminal possession of a firearm. The office of Queens District Attorney Richard Brown had recommended $30,000 for Dunn’s bail, but he was released from Queens Criminal Court. However, Dunn was unable to escape discipline from the FDNY. He was suspended for 30 days from his FDNY post, which is the maximum amount of time for which an employee can be disciplined.