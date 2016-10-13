Tuesday Morning Music Club Free Concert

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

The Tuesday Morning Music Club of Douglaston will be presenting a free concert of classical music on Oct. 25 as part of their one-concert every fourth Tuesday of the month series that they’ve been putting on for 95 years at the Community Church of Douglaston.

This free concert will feature pianist Hiroko M. Dutton playing the music of Bach and Chopin, guitarist and composer Edmond Nicodemi playing Villa-Lobos and Sor and an original composition, and soprano Betina Hershey Russo and guitarist/composer Nick Russo both performing original compositions.

The TMMC of Douglaston consists of well-known musicians who have had careers as professional singers, pianists, violinists, bass baritone and clarinet players. Because of their level of expertise, the musicians are able to perform those monthly shows without months of practice.

Dutton has performed extensively in Boston, New York City, Long Island, Germany and Japan, has made appearances on WQXR’s “Listening Room”, NHK Radio’s “Afternoon Recital”(Japan) and Fuji TV (NY), has had her formal New York debut at the Carnegie Weill Recital Hall and much more. Nicodemi is a composer, writer and teacher whose jazz songs have been covered by the great Kenny Barron and whose film scores have been played on Dateline, NBC, The History Channel and the Today Show. Russo currently performs as a vocalist and guitarist in various bands including the Hot Jazz Jumpers, Nick Russo Latin Trio, and Banjo Nickaru and His Western Scooches. He is also a member of the National Association of Teachers of Singing. Nick Russo is a sideman, banjoist, guitarist, composer and has recorded, toured and worked with legendary musicians such as organist, Jimmy McGriff, Vince Giordano & The Night Hawks, Dan Levinson, and many others in the jazz and creative music scene in New York and internationally.

Aside from the musicians are the club members that help in organizing concerts and who pay $40 a year to fund the monthly shows.

“We would like for more people to know that we are here and that we’re presenting these concerts,” said TMMC member Stephanie Branta.

“It’s a lot cheaper than going to the movies. Nothing beats music being performed live. I listen to music all day but nothing beats a live concert and this is a way that people can see live concerts for free or for a nominal fee right where they live.”

After the concert, all attendees are invited to join the musicians for buffet styled appetizers such as fruit and cold cuts, where they can meet with the musicians and talk with club members.

Given the club’s goal to continue to grow, after the concert, they invite guests to become members to continue the cultural tradition.

The club also provides their Tuesday Morning Music Club of Douglaston Scholarship to talented and worthy student musicians, many of whom come from schools like Julliard and Stony Brook’s music department students.

Since 1921, the TMMC of Douglaston has enhanced the cultural life of its membership and the community by presenting the finest of musical works and performers to its audience of general members and guests.

